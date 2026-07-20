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the illusion of freedom is illusioning.
just a poetic vent about the reality of america right now.
Jul 20
•
alana violet⋆✧˖*
90
14
22
who does she think she is?
a fairy obviously!
Jul 17
•
alana violet⋆✧˖*
23
21
1
mind control, but make it professional.
how linkedin trains us to slowly lose our voice.
Jul 2
•
alana violet⋆✧˖*
37
17
4
June 2026
an introduction to inconvenient awareness.
why i study and write about human behavior.
Jun 27
•
alana violet⋆✧˖*
34
15
7
tiny green fangs & other garden announcements.
a spider story, a case for curiosity, and the official introduction of our new class pet.
Jun 20
•
alana violet⋆✧˖*
36
14
4
trying not to call everyone a narcissist.
how narcissistic abuse trained my nervous system to see patterns everywhere.
Jun 11
•
alana violet⋆✧˖*
15
3
teens aren’t “ruining” substack. adults just forgot they used to be one.
let's talk about digital citizenship! 🧚♀️✨
Jun 6
•
alana violet⋆✧˖*
52
25
8
i am sorry for lying to all of you.
a free verse poem about unmasking.
Jun 1
•
alana violet⋆✧˖*
60
37
25
May 2026
How to Wonder Again
First we needed access. Then we needed truth. Now we need appetite.
May 31
•
alana violet⋆✧˖*
and
Ajmal Roshan
44
20
8
small town folklore at seventeen
a free-verse poem on how hometowns turn kids into headlines.
May 29
•
alana violet⋆✧˖*
23
4
3
the loneliness of being widely accepted and rarely known.
a neurodivergent self-reclamation essay on masking, mislabeling, and belonging.
May 26
•
alana violet⋆✧˖*
39
31
8
my sister could talk to hundreds of people but not to me.
the emotional aftermath of sibling relationships shaped by triangulation.
May 25
•
alana violet⋆✧˖*
30
16
1
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