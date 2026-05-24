inconvenient awareness

inconvenient awareness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ahtesham ahmad Khan's avatar
Ahtesham ahmad Khan
Jun 28

What stayed with me wasn’t the collision, but the sentence, “Please tell dad it wasn’t my fault.” It’s remarkable how trauma can make us anticipate blame even in moments that call only for care. Thank you for trusting us with such a deeply personal story.

Reply
Share
EK's avatar
EK
Jun 6

I'm really glad you survived and shared this. The part about feeling peace between the impacts has been stuck in my head. Most survival stories are about the relief of making it through, but what struck me here was that surviving meant returning to a state of hypervigilance that already existed before the accident. It made me see the crash less as the heart of the story and more as the moment that exposed something much older. That realization hit me hard. I hope you keep writing!

Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Alana · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture