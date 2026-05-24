it’s late august in the midwest. one of those ugly monday afternoons where the sun has baked everything into the same exhausted color palette.

i hated afternoons like this. the light hurt my eyes. it felt like looking at everything through layers of washed-out silver.

maybe that’s why i remember the feeling so clearly.

something already felt off before anything happened.

i’m sitting in my car for a second before leaving, keys still in my hand.

for some reason, i feel the need to text my mom before heading home:

“i’m on my way but leave your phone unsilenced in case anything happens!”

i had never texted her that before.

even now, i still don’t fully understand why i did.

i settle into the numb rhythm of the drive.

exit signs blur past me.

cornfields.

gas stations.

faded billboards.

more beige.

i remember thinking about absolutely nothing when it happened.

i didn’t get that cinematic slow motion moment. there wasn’t enough time for that.

one second i’m driving.

the next—

boom.

first impact.

the force jerks my body forward and instinct takes over before thought does. my hands are still clamped around the steering wheel, still trying to regain control.

but regain control of what?

the front half of my car is gone.

wait.

what just happened?

the median disappears beneath me as i slide into oncoming traffic.

i catch a glimpse of something large and white in my peripheral vision.

i can’t tell how far away it is.

i can’t exactly tell how big it is.

but in my head, it’s a semi.

two seconds.

that’s all i have left.

“oh. this is how i die.”

and underneath all of it, there’s this horrifying peace.

i had already accepted the possibility that this was the end. i felt like i was in a liminal space between life and death, almost like the collision had split reality open for an instant and i was somehow caught in between it.

boom.

second impact.

everything goes blurry.

part of me genuinely believed i died.

or almost died.

or crossed into some alternate timeline where i survived when i wasn’t supposed to.

and then my hearing tunnels back in, like a jarring rush of reality flooding back into place. the smell of burnt asphalt hits me as a woman yanks open my driver’s side door.

“oh my God. oh my God. don’t move.”

but i’m already scrambling to find my phone.

“please don’t move. you have blood on your face.”

”what?”

i pull down what’s left of the mirror.

it’s shattered.

i looked less like a person and more like someone who had just been violently pulled out of another dimension.

but i’m not worried about internal bleeding.

i’m not worried about the gash on my face.

because i need to call my mom.

and the reason i need to call my mom is because my dad is going to lose his mind.

just seconds later, my car is surrounded by people.

someone is trying to stop my head from bleeding.

another person keeps telling me not to move.

“stay still.”

“don’t move.”

“the ambulance is right down the road.”

none of it was registering. my only concern is damage control.

eventually, EMS gets me out of the car. and that’s when i realize it wasn’t a semi.

someone had pulled out in front of me on the highway.

three vehicle collision.

the “semi” was actually a utility truck.

i look over at my car.

the entire front end is destroyed so badly it barely looks recognizable.

that should have killed me.

i spot my phone covered in the shattered glass sparkling across the top of the dashboard.

“mom,” i’m shaking so hard i can barely hold it. “i just got in a really bad accident. i’m okay but i’m in the ambulance.”

then immediately:

“please tell dad it wasn’t my fault.

it wasn’t my fault. i didn’t even have time to stop.”

i needed my mother to manage my father’s reaction before he even had one.

and it was always like that.

there was an excuse for everything.

if my father was screaming and yelling, we were supposed to feel bad because he had a difficult upbringing too. if he drank so much he blacked out, that was supposed to feel normal because “at least he came home.” and because he paid the bills, he believed connection with his children was optional.

the bar wasn’t low.

the bar was in hell.

so there i am. surrounded by twisted metal and shattered glass while EMS whispers the same sentence over and over:

“i don’t understand how she survived that.”

but i didn’t feel divinely protected.

because for a few brief seconds suspended between life and death, my nervous system experienced something unfamiliar:

peace.

i wanted that calmness back.

i wanted the silence back.

i wanted to disappear into whatever that space was where fear, survival, hypervigilance, and emotional exhaustion finally stopped existing.

because even after a traumatic event, my nervous system was still preparing for someone else’s reaction.

this was one of the few times i wasn’t treated like someone to blame.

in fact, everyone treated me like i was fine.

lucky even.

unbelievably lucky.

the memories hit me days later. it’s exactly how they describe it in movies.

it comes back in flashes.

you replay the accident over and over in your head, trying to piece together the parts your brain blurred out to protect you from the weight of the trauma.

i barely slept. every time i closed my eyes, i thought about how much of my life i still hadn’t experienced yet. how much potential i kept burying because i was afraid of being judged.

i wasn’t afraid of death.

i was afraid of dying before i had fully lived.

i cried in front of my father.

he looked uncomfortable.

he hovered awkwardly in the doorway like he wanted to help but didn’t know how.

he didn’t know how to hold me.

instead, he brought me soup and crackers because practical acts of service were the only language he knew how to speak.

children don’t need perfect parents to become attached to them.

they just need occasional relief.

a bowl of soup. a quiet car ride.

a rare evening without yelling.

see?

he cares.

he’s trying.

maybe it wasn’t that bad.

maybe this is just what fathers are like.

maybe he’s just broken in the same way i am.

rare kindness becomes emotionally addictive when fear is the baseline.

you become grateful for crumbs because crumbs are the only evidence you have that love exists at all.

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