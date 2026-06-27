hi, i’m alana.

i’ve rewritten this introduction at least ten times.

that’s probably because…surprise!

i’m not actually a writer. at least, i don’t consider myself to be one. it takes me forever sometimes because my ideas come in bursts. in fact, i’m writing this at 3:23 a.m. because during the day i have too many distractions.

so why did i start this publication?

like many of you, i’m not very pleased with where humanity seems to be headed right now, and i figured i’d better start sharing my creations while i still have the chance.

i’ve noticed that i’m a polarizing person on social media. i either bring out something good in people, or something else. #whistleblowervibes

growing up, i used to blame myself for the way people reacted to me. if someone didn’t like me, i assumed i did something wrong to deserve it. i worked constantly to become the “good, nice girl”—someone with no boundaries, who accepted things she shouldn’t have had to, so she would be impossible to dislike.

it didn’t really work, but i tried. boy, did i try.

no matter how much i masked myself, the struggles stayed the same. it wasn’t until my 20s that i found out i was neurodivergent, and that’s when things started to make sense.

carl jung believed that individuation—becoming your true self—begins in solitude, not in approval. i spent almost a year in self-isolation, trying to understand what it means to become yourself without outside influence.

that’s where inconvenient awareness came from.

my work touches a lot of things because awareness isn’t limited to one area. it shows up in education, neurodivergence, leadership, psychology, social dynamics, fairies, spiders, trauma, and whatever else helps me understand people better.

why i work in education.

education matters to me because school is where kids first learn whether they are accepted for who they are. it’s where we learn social rules, expectations, and the unspoken hierarchies that shape belonging

i grew up in a small midwestern town with very little diversity. you can probably imagine what that looked like without me having to explain the details.

children who grow up in large, diverse cities face different challenges. they may have more freedom to blend in and find their people, but it's also easier to slip through the cracks in a system that can't always see every child

neither is better or worse. just different ways of being too seen, or not seen enough.

i started a small k-12 podcast because school leaders have a perspective that tends to go unheard. they work closely with students and families, witnessing both the challenges they face and the growing responsibilities educators are expected to carry.

right now, the show has one season and i’m on a break before season two. in the fall, i’ll be traveling again—having conversations at different events and continuing to grow it from there.

i started it with no prior knowledge of hosting or podcasting because i wanted to document the growth process.

so, i’m normalizing learning in public.

me not dressed up as a fairy for once!

on neurodivergence.

i write about neurodivergence here to bring awareness to the fact that ADHD and autism don’t always look overt. i know people say that a lot now, but it’s true.

for most of my life, i was labeled as almost everything except what i actually am.

anxious, depressed, bipolar, dramatic, weird, too sensitive, too impulsive. those were the labels i heard, and eventually the ones i used to make sense of myself.

"it's probably just really bad anxiety."

at least, that’s what the school counselor told my parents in the fourth grade.

as i got older, i got better at hiding my sensitivities. i got better at forcing eye contact. i got better at acting normal, but my inner world never changed.

that’s what masking is.

then, in 2023, i had a bad car accident. driving became terrifying. the flashbacks were so bad that i couldn’t sleep. i started taking anxiety medication, even though i had once been against it. i was afraid it would make me numb or change who i was—because again, that’s what i had been told.

instead, for what felt like the first time in my life, i wasn’t spending all of my emotional energy just trying to survive. the medication quieted the anxious loops, giving my nervous system the space to begin healing. once i learned i was AuDHD and living with CPTSD, so many pieces of my life finally made sense.

for years, i learned to socially mask well enough for most people to know i was “different,” but not enough for them to know why. i made good grades, earned my bachelor’s degree, and performed well in the workplace. i held back my special interests and hyperfixations because early on, i noticed they weren’t widely accepted.

i appeared like i was functioning well. until eventually, i couldn’t anymore.

not everyone’s experience of neurodivergence looks the same, and support needs vary widely, but that doesn’t mean our systems make space for those differences well.

no…most people are not “suddenly autistic.” and it’s not a trend. a lot of us were just missed because we learned how to survive long enough to look fine.

i started unmasking publicly because i know what seeing other people unmask did for me. it helped me look back at my life with more compassion and understanding. i want to do that for others, because if your story can spare someone self-abandonment or shame, you should share it.

i was raised in environments that didn’t have the understanding or patience to recognize neurodivergence in children. i’m not saying that to villainize anyone—it’s just what happens when differences are treated as problems instead of needs.

when i struggled with executive function, it was labeled laziness. i was shamed for my choices in friends and relationships because i didn’t choose people based on social hierarchy. my sensory sensitivities were misread. i heard things like, “the reason you’re depressed is because you isolate yourself.”

why are some people expected to shrink?

why are some reactions called “dramatic” before anyone asks who/what caused them?

i don’t have all the answers, but i have a lot of questions.

that’s what i’m documenting here.

why psychology?

i’ve always noticed patterns, partly because of the hypervigilance i developed in childhood. i grew up around addiction and different forms of abuse, which kept my nervous system on constant alert. i began to pick up on small changes in people’s voices, expressions, and behavior.

it can be exhausting to constantly question the intentions of others, especially when social hierarchy and neurotypical behaviors don’t come naturally. that’s what led me to studying psychology.

i’m interested in the patterns that influence how we live: the ones we inherit from our families, the ones we learn in school, the ones we repeat in relationships, and the ones we carry into adulthood.

i don’t write about psychology to diagnose strangers or put people into categories. i prefer nuance. i write about it because understanding ourselves creates more compassion for ourselves and for each other.

once you start recognizing patterns, you see reality differently.

that’s both the gift and the burden of awareness.

what to expect

most of my writing will remain free. i will use the paywall to create more privacy for myself when writing about challenging topics, personal experiences, and ongoing situations. it gives me space to be open while protecting parts of my life that don't belong everywhere on the internet.

my goal isn't to tell you what to believe. it's to encourage you to ask better questions, approach difficult topics with nuance, and recognize the patterns that help you build a life that feels more authentic to you.

so if you’re a subscriber or recently joined, i hope this gives you a better sense of what this publication is about. i know i’m a bit all over the place sometimes, but it all connects back to three themes: humanity, empathy, and education.

welcome to the fairy garden. 🧚✨

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