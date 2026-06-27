inconvenient awareness

inconvenient awareness

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Csaba Majchrics's avatar
Csaba Majchrics
Jun 29

Great intro, thank you for sharing your journey so far with openness and and tenderness. I hope you will find a way to write sustainably and here for everyone as an inspiration. Keep going!

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1 reply by alana violet⋆✧˖*
It Wasn't Drama, It Was Trauma's avatar
It Wasn't Drama, It Was Trauma
Jun 29

This was excellent, Alana ! You’re so good at expressing yourself and it sounds like you are putting a lot of good out into the world.

My 22 year old was diagnosed with autism last week. She’s high functioning and I think it’s given her some relief to know why she has had some of the difficulties she’s had. Her counselor keeps reminding her “your brain is not less than, just different in terms of how you process” thus the neurodivergence. She’s holding her head up a little higher this week.

Keep up the good work. 💕

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1 reply by alana violet⋆✧˖*
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