inconvenient awareness

inconvenient awareness

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NG's avatar
NG
Jun 28

I love how you pulled back the curtain on how we glorify the "underdog" narrative after the fact. It’s so true; material success gets used to clean up or excuse the toxic ways people treated you when you had nothing to offer their egos. Thank you for acknowledging that the pain of that lack of support is real, and that choosing yourself is worth the 'body count' of outgrowing those spaces.

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2 replies by alana violet⋆✧˖* and others
Zuvuya Wave's avatar
Zuvuya Wave
May 25

Very relatable and well said.

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1 reply by alana violet⋆✧˖*
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