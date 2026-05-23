successful individuals typically glorify being underestimated after they reach their goals. once the wins become visible, everything gets reframed into an inspiring underdog story, as if the way people treated them beforehand no longer mattered simply because there was a positive outcome attached to the suffering.

and i understand why a lot of successful people detach from it.

why should you hold anyone accountable?

they never believed in you anyway.

they don’t deserve access to you now.

culturally, we’ve been conditioned to believe that caring about how people treated us means we care too much about other people’s opinions.

i don’t really care what other people think about me. i do care, however, about how people treat others when there is nothing obvious to gain from supporting them.

here’s the thing: success isn’t always material. it doesn’t have to involve wealth, fame, status, or stardom. sometimes success is as simple as finding yourself and using your creative gifts after being told they were unrealistic, weird, impractical, or insignificant.

authenticity has a way of reorganizing your life. operating at that frequency means certain relationships fall away. in many cases, it’s because they were only connected to the version of you that betrayed yourself to maintain the relationship.



eventually, new people enter your life because they are finally meeting the real you. and for the first time, you get to experience how peaceful life can be when you are genuinely supported.

but what is the function of a friend, parent, or sibling who can’t merely support you?

because the pain of being around people who were supposed to love you, encourage you, and believe in you, yet instead chose to devalue you, is unlike anything else.

imagine if the people closest to you never seem capable of giving you a word of encouragement when you need it most. imagine constantly pouring into others, giving advice, believing in people, helping them reach their goals and dreams, only to realize when it’s finally your turn to receive that same support, it’s absent.

…and what happens when everyone who underestimated you ends up being wrong?

and suddenly.

suddenly, everyone got quiet.

where did all of the “underestimators” go?

they had so much to say about you in the beginning.

i thought you said i could never do it alone.

i thought you said i was unstable.

i thought you said my business idea was a joke.

i thought you said i’d never make it without you.

i thought you said i was “too much.”

why’d you go quiet?

is it because i started writing while you were whispering?

is it because i met the love of my life in the process?

is it because i was able to come out of the flames without you?

is it because you eventually realized that i had been playing along with your perception of me?



does that make me the villain?

if so, i think we are living in two different realities.

the one you chose seemed more interested in protecting your ego.

the one i was living in was more concerned with protecting your insecurities.

now that i’ve finished my slam poetry commentary, something unexpected happens while the gossip is still active.

that something is called marketing.

while everyone is mocking you, obsessing over your every move, or waiting for you to fail…

you are turning all of it into language.

into art.

into something that can outlive the narrative.

and one day, you pick your head back up and realize the same people who doubted you helped make you visible.

they wanted to know if you were really crazy.

too ambitious.

too much.

selfish.

the problem with authenticity? it can’t be curated, controlled, or managed.



life keeps moving. you grow. you succeed. you build a beautiful life. and eventually you stop caring about how many people tried to place obstacles in your way.

the thing is… people don’t really change unless they are forced to face themselves.

they’ll start supporting you when everyone else does.

it’s not because they always did.

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