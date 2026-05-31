Ajmal begins with the bigger philosophical question behind this piece: if knowledge is easier to reach than ever, why does wonder feel harder to keep?

When Knowledge Has to be Chased

There was a time when knowledge had to be chased, because if you wanted to learn something, you had to find the book, find the teacher, find the library, find the person in the room who knew something you did not, and then hope they were willing to open the door long enough for you to stand inside it.

For a long time, education was not only about intelligence, but about access, because some people were not less curious, less gifted, or less capable; they were simply born too far from the door, born into poverty, or born in bodies the door had already been taught not to open for. Women, people of colour, and anyone pushed to the margins of access were not missing wonder; they were denied the rooms where wonder was allowed to become education.

Then the door opened, not perfectly, not equally, and not everywhere, but enough to feel it, and enough to change the entire focus of what it meant to learn or be educated. Information started flooding the room, and suddenly the issue was no longer only finding something to know, but figuring out what was true before the flood carried your mind somewhere dramatic, half-informed, and pleased with itself.

We stopped starving at the locked door and started drowning at the open one, which is why I think the problem has become almost absurd now, because when answers become easy to reach, the rarest thing left is not information, and it is not even truth.

The Appetite to Know

It is appetite: not the gluttony of wanting to consume everything, but the intentional desire to seek, the hunger to understand, and the strange little ache inside a person that looks at the world and refuses to be done with it. This can be tiring, even gruesome at times, because knowing more does not always make life lighter. Sometimes it gives you more to grieve, more to question, and more to carry.

But being educated was never supposed to mean being free from the burden of knowing; it was supposed to mean becoming strong enough to hold it, honest enough to shape it, and generous enough to share it.

Access can give you the library, but it cannot make you care, and truth can correct your mind, but it cannot always wake up your spirit, because you can place someone beside an ocean and still watch them forget how to thirst. Some of us are most burdened here, because we know enough to survive, but not always enough to desire the future we deserve.

We did not outgrow wonder. We just got very good at killing it quietly.

We became so caught up in “understanding the world” that we forgot to keep inventing the mind that was trying to understand it, which may be the perfect example of becoming spiritually lazy.

Alana brings this down from the idea and into the body, where wonder is not some pretty educational word, but something life can beat out of you before you even realize it had a name.

Before Judgement Got Involved

When I was little, creativity felt like something I embodied naturally. It didn’t feel like something I had to prove. I sang, performed, and made art simply because I loved it.

My little sister and I used to make music videos all the time. Somewhere, there are years of reenactments and embarrassing videos buried, probably waiting for the worst possible moment to resurface. I wasn’t asking if it was “cringe,” because childhood gave us permission to create before judgment got involved.

I think a lot of us lose that version of ourselves over time, because survival teaches us to reach for safety before curiosity.

A few years ago, I experienced what I would call a quarter-life crisis. Very little was going my way, and I had issues in almost every area of my life. It felt like the universe had singled me out, like I was being punished by one of those chain emails I forgot to forward in 2011.

I lost touch with my spiritual side, which was something that came naturally to me when I was a kid. Without a clear sense of purpose in my life, it didn’t only feel impossible to be creative; it felt impossible to wonder.

Every day already felt hard enough, so what was the point of wondering?

When Answers Became a Way Back

Eventually, I started studying psychology in my 20s because I needed answers. I wanted to understand people, myself, and the social rules I didn’t always pick up on. I thought answers would bring clarity, but they mostly made me curious about what else I had mistaken for normal.

That was the beginning of learning how to wonder again. The more I learned, the more I realized answers don’t always end wonder. Sometimes, they are the first door it opens.

Writing became the home for my hypervigilance. I once noticed everything in order to survive, but now I notice things to help others feel less alone. I took the fear of being seen and turned it into a podcast, and the thing I had spent years avoiding became the same thing that helped me reach people.

What I used to fear in myself became part of how I connect with others.

I think that’s what wondering again has looked like for me. Not suddenly becoming untouched by life, or waking up one day with everything figured out, but slowly learning to follow the small pull that says there might still be more. Curiosity doesn’t always give me a clear answer, but sometimes it gives me a way back to myself, and for now, that has been enough reason to keep reaching.

Thank you to Ajmal Roshan for inviting me into this collaboration and creating space for this conversation. I’m grateful I got to add my reflection to a piece about wonder, curiosity, and what it means to keep reaching for more.

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