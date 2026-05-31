inconvenient awareness

inconvenient awareness

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nimicelia__'s avatar
nimicelia__
May 31

this is a beautiful piece 👌👌

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Satya Pathik's avatar
Satya Pathik
May 31

​"Your perspective resonates deeply with me. In an era where information is so readily available, maintaining that spark of genuine curiosity and 'wonder' is truly the greatest challenge. As you aptly put it, being educated is not just about accumulating knowledge, but about having the strength, honesty, and generosity to hold and share the burden of truth. I am currently exploring these same themes of truth and self-discovery in my own writing, specifically in my novel, 'Vismay'. Thank you for sharing such an inspiring reflection; it truly speaks to the heart of what it means to keep reaching for more."

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