inconvenient awareness

inconvenient awareness

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Maria Grace's avatar
Maria Grace
Jun 4Edited

The phrase "you kept shrinking so other people wouldn't have to look at themselves" stopped me in my tracks. That idea reframes "too much" in such a powerful way. I can't tell you how much of my younger years shrinking myself for this very reason. Sometimes what people reject isn't intensity; it's the reflection of something they're unwilling to confront. I love that this poem doesn't romanticize healing. It acknowledges the fear that comes with being seen while still choosing authenticity anyway. So incredibly good! You knocked it out of the park - as usual friend ❤️❤️❤️

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2 replies by alana violet⋆✧˖* and others
Pedro Oliveira's avatar
Pedro Oliveira
Jun 3

Wonderful Alana! I love the romanticizing authenticity line. Indeed it is hard to be a mirror to others and a mirror to ourselves as well. There's a distance we must somehow have from everything and yet everything is both defined by others and defines ourselves. Wonderful read and spot on sentiment. Congrats 👏🏽 👏🏽

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2 replies by alana violet⋆✧˖* and others
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