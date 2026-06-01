it’s embarrassing.

because unmasking makes it obvious

that a lot of people only knew

who i became to survive.

it feels dishonest to show up now

and expect people to believe

this has been me the whole time.

they only knew the version of me

who learned how to become less noticeable.

the one who chased love

by becoming easier to tolerate.

and i can’t even blame her for it.

i want to tell her i’m sorry too.

i’m sorry i made you quiet when you were born singing.

i’m sorry i taught you that being seen was the same thing as being unsafe.

especially when there were gifts in you the whole time.

there was love.

there was magic.

there was art.

there was intuition trying to claw its way out of survival mode.

you kept shrinking so other people wouldn’t have to look at themselves.

but maybe God made you a mirror on purpose.

maybe people should have been uncomfortable.

because you were never too intense.

you were just surrounded by people who benefited from you being small.

it’s hard to romanticize authenticity

when your soul remembers being punished for it.

are we sure we’re allowed to be seen?

are we sure the light won’t make us a target?

and some days, i don’t know.

but i keep showing up because i’m tired of letting fear

be the most believable thing about me.

i keep thinking about the little girl who didn’t know she was “too much” yet.

i wish i could find her and say,

look.

we made it out.

not without grief.

not without forgetting ourselves for a while.

but we made it.

and you were right to want more.

you were right about what you came here to do.

there was always something inside of us worth sharing.

i think i’m becoming a different person now.

or maybe i’m becoming the person i was before the world tried to cage me.

either way, change is possible.

i know because i’m the evidence.

i‘ve watched myself survive things i thought would end me.

so yes,

i’m very sorry for lying to all of you.

but more than that,

i’m sorry for lying to myself.

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