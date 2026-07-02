inconvenient awareness

inconvenient awareness

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Unsent Letters's avatar
Unsent Letters
7d

This really resonated 🙌

In my last LinkedIn post, I wrote about how I connected more deeply with people on Substack because I could be fully myself without trying to sound “professional.”

The conversations felt more genuine too.

Why do we have to change our voices to be taken seriously? 🤍

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Ahtesham ahmad Khan's avatar
Ahtesham ahmad Khan
Jul 11

I think you’ve identified something broader than LinkedIn. Modern institutions often reward legibility because it’s easier to evaluate than authenticity. The paradox is that we become more visible while becoming less known. That distinction stayed with me. 🤍

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