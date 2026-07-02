i’ve been trying to figure out why linkedin is so draining nowadays.

obviously, the flood of ai-generated, repetitive content is part of it. but even if you stripped all of that away, it reminds me of that one jimmy neutron movie where the parents are under mind control by aliens. :’)

most people on linkedin show up as heavily filtered versions of themselves. that’s the expectation, after all. the advice from growth strategists is to optimize your content and increase your reach. maybe that gets you seen, but when i scroll through my feed, i can sense the weight of those invisible rules—a ball and chain deciding what people are and aren’t allowed to say.

what are we actually optimizing for if people leave with an impression, but never a sense of who someone really is?

most of what gets rewarded isn’t honesty. it’s legibility. anything too messy or too human in its contradiction will get you strange looks in the office the next day. don’t talk about toxic workplace dynamics, because it can cost you opportunities. don’t be too transparent about what you know or don’t know, because uncertainty makes you seem, well…uncertain.

definitely don’t acknowledge what’s happening in the US, because you'll be seen as divisive and unprofessional.

since ai, we’ve begun to sound less like ourselves and more like our job titles. someone can post every single day on linkedin. i might remember their name, their face, maybe even their company. i probably couldn’t tell you what it’s like to be around them when they’re not performing.

that gap comes from constantly translating experience into something “professional.”

being vulnerable on linkedin feels like this:

everything is readable, nothing is felt.

you can spend years building a personal brand while remaining unknown.

i’m not sure that counts as being seen.

anyway, i think i’m going to delete the app soon.

thank you for reading 🤍

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