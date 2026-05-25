my little sister died last year.

not physically.

but there are some losses that happen while people are still alive.

sometimes people ask about her, not knowing the answer is complicated.

i never know what to say.

“we’re just not very close” feels somewhat performative.

i learned pretty early on that love in our household was conditional.

because of that, i spent years trying to reach her. being the eldest daughter, i thought maybe i could save her from the tragedy i knew would eventually unfold.

maybe if i could just explain things and love her enough, she wouldn’t internalize the same dynamics i did.

that never ended up happening.

instead, with every passing year, she seemed further and further out of reach.

my feelings about it were complicated.

sometimes i envied her ability to belong.

sometimes i pitied her for how much of her self-worth seemed tied to validation.

sometimes it made me angry because i felt like i was losing my best friend to a version of herself built around survival.

she had endless friends and social fluency.

but i could never truly find her underneath all of it.

i would try to connect with her, but she’d just disappear into her phone.

i told myself that maybe she was just addicted to it like everyone else.

but eventually i had to face the fact that i don’t think she actually liked me.

or maybe more accurately, she had become so emotionally disconnected from herself that connecting with me felt uncomfortable.

the older we got, the more it felt like we were speaking completely different languages despite growing up in the same house.

that’s the death people don’t usually speak about.

it’s the grief of losing someone who is still alive.

they slowly disappear over time until all you’re left with are faded memories of who they used to be before survival made them someone unrecognizable.

for most of my life, i blamed myself for the distance between us.

but as time passed, i started realizing our relationship existed inside a highly controlled family dynamic long before it ever existed independently from it.

and it ran very well.

of course, as long as nobody questioned it.

sometimes i miss the closeness we never really got the chance to keep.

i miss the possibility of what our relationship could have been if we had been raised in an environment that taught us how to love instead of survive each other.

maybe in another life, we would have just been sisters.

maybe one day, things will be different.

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