inconvenient awareness

inconvenient awareness

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A Little Bit Taller's avatar
A Little Bit Taller
May 30

I feel this too! My brother is two years younger than me. We used to talk a lot. I know he loves me, he gave me a kidney, but things are awkward. I was in the hospital recently and he didn’t call or text. Time changes so much and sometimes you’ll never know what happened.

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Honey 🍯 & Shadows 🌑's avatar
Honey 🍯 & Shadows 🌑
May 27

I went through something with my mom this year. It felt so strange bc i physically lost my father 24 years ago and after my mom betrayed me I had to remove her from my life and my kids for safety reasons. My heart goes out to you !

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