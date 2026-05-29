small towns love a good story.

especially the kind they can repeat for years without ever asking if it was true.

they decide who you are young,

and keep you there long after you’ve grown.

some people leave and become proof the story was fiction.

but even then, the town keeps its own copy.

one that never included the new chapters.

frozen in time, like they’re still seventeen.

exhibit a: the girl who got too drunk after prom.

exhibit b: the boy who punched a hole through the locker room wall.

exhibit c: the family everyone whispered about at football games.

years later, you hear fragmented fairytales from the people who never left.

yes, i know these stories well.

they’re passed around like folklore in grocery stores, hair salons, bars, and bonfires.

extra, extra. read all about it.

“she moved to the west coast and became unrecognizable.”

”apparently he cut ties with everyone and never looked back.”

”can you believe they have four kids now?”

how many people leave the town but never escape the headline?

maybe that’s what leaving never fully solves.

still seventeen.

flattened into a rumor.

a character in a story

told by people who liked the old ending better.

oh, but they’ll talk.

they always do.

in checkout lines and half-empty dive bars.

over drinks with people who heard it from someone else.

between mothers who swear they’re “just worried.”

bless their heart.

about the ones who “think they’re better than everyone now.”

and the ones who “forgot where they came from.”

because how dare you outgrow the version of yourself

that made their story easier to tell?

i’ve left.

and you’ve changed.

but some version of us is still seventeen there.

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