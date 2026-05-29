inconvenient awareness

inconvenient awareness

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Peter
May 29

I totally resonated with this Alana, it was a great read, thank you. It always seems to be some version of, "wow, you seem to be doing really great, but do you remember that time......."

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1 reply by alana violet⋆✧˖*
Anushka Bhatt's avatar
Anushka Bhatt
May 29

The idea of being remembered as an old version of yourself was captured so well. Thank you for sharing! Also, congrats on the 120 subscribers! 🤍✨️

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1 reply by alana violet⋆✧˖*
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