inconvenient awareness

inconvenient awareness

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EK
Jun 9

As a teen, thank you so much for this!

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rey
Jul 12

i joined substack as a teen (i just turned 18 exactly two months ago today!!), i appreciate you for writing this very lovely article! we need to be able to help, and let the teens on substack find their voice through writing on here. some teens have dreams of writing a book one day, and i think this site is a great place to start with a person’s writing journey! they deserve a platform where they are able to show off their writing, and we are able to give them feedback so that they can improve on their writing even further! they deserve this creativity and opportunity!! and yes i think setting boundaries is one of the most important things you could do to better yourself and your overall well-being. its not fair that these people have to be kicked off of a platform where they can show their potential just because the grown adults and men want to be pedophiles and sick human beings. i just want to say, thank you so so much for writing this piece. thanks for bringing much needed awareness and support to the teenage side of substack. i certainly hope that we can do way better going forward :)

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