inconvenient awareness

inconvenient awareness

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Yasmin Alanna's avatar
Yasmin Alanna
2d

Thank you for sharing and opening up about this! I know it probably feels hard and lonely for believing and standing for what’s right. I always felt this way and thought this world was strange?? Idk how people can be okay or even agree with whats going on 🤥 Even though there are going to be people that don’t agree with what you’re saying or even unsubscribe (and honestly who cares) thank you for talking about this and spreading awareness. You are not alone 🧚‍♀️🤍

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2 replies by alana violet⋆✧˖* and others
Csaba Majchrics's avatar
Csaba Majchrics
1d

I know very little about American politics, but I lived through the petri dish of a similarly devised country for more than two decades, and my heart is bleeding for you. I watched the documentary on the Capitol attack and couldn’t believe my eyes. I was shocked to learn there were no real consequences even after people died, and that the guy could run again, let alone be reelected like nothing happened. I was speechless.

The other thing I can’t get over is the constant fear of firearms. I understand the amendment and the right to bear them, symbolizing freedom for many. But when it becomes part of everyday life to practice drills for how to hide from potential shooters who are indeed potential threats to children and the future itself, I can’t come up with anything that protects that right.

I hope I didn’t butcher anything in here. If we could change a regime more deeply corrupt and broken than yours, I believe you can create change too. Sending prayers from Hungary.

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1 reply by alana violet⋆✧˖*
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