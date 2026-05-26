some people grow up with a strong sense of who they are.

i grew up knowing myself through other people’s projections.

i think it happened because i was hard to categorize.

none of my hobbies made sense together. my aesthetics changed like seasons. my interests were everywhere. i was constantly becoming a different version of myself before i even understood who the last version was.

so naturally, people filled in the blanks.

everyone had a theory.

none of them were right.

in college, my friend swore i was bipolar because she was. and i understand why people reached for the only labels they knew.

i was impulsive. i dyed my hair different colors. i had tomboy interests. and girly interests. i looked girly. and sometimes i didn’t. when i was 16, i went in for a trim and cut off all my hair. as for my tattoos, i got them the day i wanted them. i was intelligent, but aloof. soft, but protective. i dated people who didn’t really seem to like me, let alone know me. i became avoidant. i romanticized people who weren’t safe. i left before i could be left. some days, survival looked like self-destruction.

oh - trust, my family had a theory too.

my parents called me “manic depressive” as early as seven years old, but no one seemed to treat that as something i needed support for.

as you’re probably aware by now, people tend to be very confident when they’re wrong.

because i wasn’t bipolar.

i was AuDHD.

i was masking. i was surviving. and even then, i knew better than to keep excusing my dad’s behavior.

but the cherry on top? my inner world didn’t match my soul suit.

because i also played video games. i have a degree in information technology. i loved anything digital, but i was just as obsessed with nature. i could disappear for days into intense philosophical topics. i hated reality tv, but i couldn’t really say that out loud without sounding more judgmental than i meant to. and still, i loved fashion, modeling, and makeup.

….don’t get me started on my taste in music.

i did it all. i was everything. or at least, i tried to be.

i became a multidimensional collection of everyone i had ever needed to understand.

it made me easy to get along with. i could be friends with almost anyone, but not really known by anyone. i belonged everywhere just enough to never belong anywhere.

that’s what masking became for me.

people liked the version of me that made the most sense.

i just wasn’t sure where the rest of me was supposed to go.

but maybe my energy confused people on purpose.

maybe it was protection.

because if no one could fully understand me, maybe no one could control me either.

maybe the most healing thing i can do now is stop trying to make myself legible to people who were never interested in truly knowing me.

maybe i can just be.

contradictory.

soft.

intense.

creative.

aloof.

protective.

brilliant.

messy.

mad.

human.

maybe i can finally belong to myself without needing to be understood first.

“the privilege of a lifetime is to become who you truly are.”

- carl jung

if your interests have never made sense either, i’d love to know what your unexpected combination is. leave a comment below🧚🏼‍♀️✨

Support the work 🤍

If my writing or podcast has resonated with you, you can support my independent creative work here:

https://buymeacoffee.com/alanam

Leave a comment