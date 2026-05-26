inconvenient awareness

inconvenient awareness

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Maria Grace's avatar
Maria Grace
May 29

As a diagnosed neurodivergent person... this made me feel so seen!!! What resonated with me most is the distinction between being accepted and being known. Those two things are often treated as if they're the same, but this essay beautifully illustrates how a person can be welcomed into many spaces while still feeling profoundly unseen. I tell my best friend that I feel this way all the time in almost every space (except with her of course). The line about belonging everywhere just enough to never belong anywhere captures a loneliness that I suspect many readers....not just neurodivergent readers....will recognize immediately (myself included). What makes this piece so powerful is that it ultimately chooses self-acceptance over legibility, which feels both freeing and deeply earned. Such a beautiful perspective! Thank you so much for writing it!

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2 replies by alana violet⋆✧˖* and others
Penelope's avatar
Penelope
Jul 20

This resonated so much. ♥️

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1 reply by alana violet⋆✧˖*
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