inconvenient awareness

inconvenient awareness

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Sam's monologues
Jun 22

This is so beautiful Alana,to think u made people understood about misconceptions through a tiny cute fluffy spider is amazing. I wasn't expecting this when I read the title but I am truly amazed by this article. It gave me a new perspective on life and it is wholesome<3

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1 reply by alana violet⋆✧˖*
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Csaba Majchrics
Jun 21

I'll be honest, I would never have thought that I would read an article about spiders under your publication, like ever, but I'm here for it; I'm super curious how the two of you will turn out. Let's go!

As a kid I was obsessed with snakes and spiders, especially the deadly ones.

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2 replies by alana violet⋆✧˖* and others
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