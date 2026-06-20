“there’s nothing wrong with having a tree as a friend.”

— bob ross

i used to think bugs were just pests because that’s what most of us are taught. you don’t have to be sat down and told to be grossed out by them. you just watch how everyone else reacts. if there was a spider in the house, you handled it before it had the chance to disappear under the bed or behind the fridge.

i have this specific memory from when i was in middle school. it was summer break, and i saw a tiny black spider crawling across the kitchen counter. so, naturally, i grabbed a paper towel, reached for the cleaning spray, slipped off my flip-flop, and prepared for battle.

because that’s kind of the default, isn’t it?

but right as i went to finish the job, i noticed it had these tiny green fangs. i had never seen a spider like that before. if i had, i had never paid enough attention.

then he did the one thing that ultimately saved him.

he looked back at me.

and he tilted his head like a puppy.

i was intrigued. is this a conscious spider? does he know i’m holding a flip-flop like a weapon? why is he looking at me like that?

i wondered if he was poisonous, because his fangs were such a bright green that they didn’t look real. so i pulled out my ~beloved~ ipod touch and googled it.

and this is where the whole thing started to unravel, because i was mostly googling him because i felt like i needed permission to kill him.

but the more i read, the harder that became.

because during my five-minute research spiral, i learned that he was a bold jumping spider. i learned that he was a he. that they tilt their heads out of curiosity and to fine-tune their vision. they’re observant, they experience REM-like sleep, and they can recognize and differentiate humans.

i learned that they live on every continent except antarctica.

i learned there’s a species called a peacock spider because the males have these colorful abdomens they lift up during courtship.

it’s literally insane — see below.

and despite how much people fear them, they’re not really a threat to humans at all.

as i kept reading, it started to hit me that some animals are just in the wrong place at the wrong time. after all, it usually takes less than 30 seconds to grab a cup and take it outside, which is about the same amount of time it takes to kill it and clean it up.

that’s what happens when curiosity interrupts fear.

i think some of us are aware of life in places other people find inconvenient.

i spent most of my adult life downplaying how much i loved animals because people made it seem weird. but i did love them. often more than people, if i’m being honest.

they just understood me in a way that didn’t require words.

and i think that’s part of what we’ve lost.

the ability to understand and respect other living beings without needing them to communicate exactly like us.

at some point in childhood, you start to learn that softness is embarrassing. you stop getting the sweet little “oohs” and “ahhs” from adults when you care too much about small things. kids start looking at you funny if you talk to butterflies on the playground. what was once seen as precious becomes strange.

we are taught to be practical.

it’s not that deep.

it’s just your imagination.

we detach to survive because it is easier than acknowledging that the world we were raised in was more cruel than we were allowed to notice.

i don’t think it necessarily comes from a lack of empathy. i think sometimes awareness just never extended that far.

maybe if people had the ability to stay curious without fear, they would naturally learn how to empathize with difference. but our system today makes that hard.

curiosity takes time, and fear is much easier to sell. we are rewarded for being practical, detached, and controlled. we are taught to get rid of what makes us uncomfortable. most of us are so removed from nature now that we forget small things are still alive.

because if we collectively learn, and i mean truly learn, we might become angry that so much of what we were taught was never okay. it was conditioning.

i was ready to “handle” that spider, but then he looked back at me.

since then, i’ve become a little obsessed with them. i’ve seen a handful over the years, and every time i do, i get way too excited to infodump on whoever is nearby because i think they’re one of the coolest things ever.

they’ve lived in my windowsills, on my porch, behind the staircase.

and every time, i feel lucky to notice them.

which is why today, i’m particularly excited to announce that we have a new class pet arriving in a couple of days.

she is a tiny, fluffy, baby regal jumping spider, and she will be supervising the fairy garden from this point forward.

i’ve wanted to raise a jumper for years, and now felt like the right time because i finally have a place to share what i learn.

my goal isn’t to convince everyone to love spiders overnight, but to show that misunderstood things usually become less scary once we try to understand them.

so please welcome Apple to the fairy garden. 🍎🧚‍♀️🌿✨