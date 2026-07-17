i think the world could use more unconventional forms of joy.

that’s probably the simplest explanation for why i’ve become a fairy on substack, but the real story goes a little deeper. i’ve always loved fairies (don’t we all?) but learning to embody that magic became a reminder for me that we don’t have to abandon the imaginative parts of ourselves just because we grow up.

today, i wanted to share why i started to embrace the fairy life, what it has come to represent and some inspo if you’ve ever wanted to create your own fairy look. ✨

yes…i am a real fairy,

and i have proof. 🤭 i was born prematurely, and because of that, i was the “runt” of my class. throughout my life, i was bullied for being underweight and fragile-looking. my ears have always been a little pointed because they weren’t able to fully form before i was born. like a lot of people, i had things about myself that i wished i could change. but instead of trying to change them, i changed my perspective.

maybe i was just a fairy. 🧚‍♀️

maybe you’re a fairy, too.

enjoy

creating a fairy garden here has become a form of escapism for me. the makeup i do and the crafts i create empower me. they help me reconnect with my childlike nature, which i don’t believe any of us should lose—but the system has conditioned us to.

i want the garden to be a place where people of all backgrounds, cultures, identities, and ages feel safe to be themselves. and yes, men are fairies too (cue A Midsummer Night's Dream by Shakespeare). i hope we can empower one another, encourage each other, and remember that there’s nothing wrong with being different.

that said… fairies also aren’t all sunshine and rainbows. they can be mischievous, protective, and emotional. even tinkerbell raged.

still, people often mistake kindness for weakness.

i may look naïve on the outside, but i’m very much a honey badger on the inside. i wish i could say i was born that way, but i wasn’t. life has a heartbreaking way of teaching you to protect yourself. that’s why the most important rule for the fairies in this garden is having the courage to hold others accountable for their actions, because compassion without boundaries allows unhealthy patterns to continue.

being a fairy is about protecting what is good, standing up for what is right, and knowing when something cannot be allowed to continue.

now for the fun part...the makeup.

fairy makeup has given me a new way to express myself. i’ve always loved makeup, but truthfully, it hasn’t felt the same for me since the 2016 era. getting back into vibrant colors has brought back a sense of nostalgia and reminded me why i loved makeup in the first place. you don’t need to have the most expensive products to create a good look. almost all of my products are by e.l.f.

here are two of the fairy looks i’ve created 🌸 🌸 🌸

everyday fairy makeup

for the natural look, you’ll want to focus on softer colors and lots of shimmer.

i usually reach for pastels, muted pinks, or light purple shades.

i add highlighter under my eyebrow, cheekbones, nose, and anywhere the light naturally hits.

sometimes i do light faux freckles across my nose or a bit of blush.

no lipstick or lip liner. just lipgloss.

with natural fairy makeup, less can become more. this look is typically work and school-safe. :)

full fairy makeup

for the full look, you’ll want to be bolder with color and eyeliner. i usually choose a lipstick shade that doesn’t compete with the eyeshadow. a good rule of thumb is to pick either going vibrant on the eyes or the lips.

use way more color than you think you need. greens, reds, blues...layer them.

i love using colored mascara that matches the eyeshadow. i used dark red in this.

blush is essential, don’t be afraid to try out different colors! sometimes i even use purple or orange eyeshadow as blush. i bring it high onto my cheeks and sweep it across my nose.

add little details. dots, flowers, freckles, jewels.

fairy makeup is supposed to be fun, so experiment. that’s how you find your own style. i didn’t use copy a look for mine. i just started trying different things and seeing what worked. sometimes it looked terrible, and that’s okay. i’d just make a mental note of what colors didn’t mesh well and try something different next time.

at the end of the day, the fairy garden isn’t about makeup or acting like a fairy 24/7.

it’s about giving ourselves permission to create, play, and reconnect with the parts of ourselves we were told to outgrow.

thank you so much for reading. i hope you enjoyed this piece and continue to embrace your inner whimsy. <3

if you are new here, i would love for you to stick around and subscribe to the garden!!