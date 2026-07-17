inconvenient awareness

inconvenient awareness

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Csaba Majchrics's avatar
Csaba Majchrics
5d

I believe your presence is the embodiment of authenticity, in its rawest form possible. You leaning into your own being, and what that means to you, is inspiring to me.

At the end of the day, the world should accept you for who you are, especially if you don’t force your optics onto anybody else. I think you hit the right balance, and your courage is exemplary. I hope your thoughts reach those who struggle to feel accepted, those who feel bullied for who they are. I hope you can become a beacon of light, that nobody has to blend in to feel accepted. Everybody could become their true self, and they should.

I know I wrote this already, but please keep going. There are lost souls among us who need you.

Oh, and btw, I never knew that an ear might never fully develop if somebody is born prematurely. Thank you for that insight. 🧚

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2 replies by alana violet⋆✧˖* and others
Penelope's avatar
Penelope
2d

Gorgeous!! :-)

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1 reply by alana violet⋆✧˖*
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